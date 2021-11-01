Taylor Swift 2021 Halloween Squirrel Costume

“I’m doin hot squirrel sh*t.”

Taylor Swift revealed her 2021 Halloween costume, and let’s just say it might make you want to go nuts.


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Taylor shared some photos on Instagram of her in her Halloween costume — specifically, a giant squirrel.

“[C]an’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel shit 🐿,” she posted in the caption.

The whole thing is — let’s face it — pretty nuts. (Sorry. Last one, I swear.)

This isn’t the first time Taylor’s dressed up as an animal recently. Back at the end of 2020 — like, literally New Year’s Eve — she Tweeted a picture of her dressed up like a bear with the caption “bye 2020, it’s been weird.”


@taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

I can’t bear to speculate as to what her next costume will be. (I’m really sorry about that one.)

