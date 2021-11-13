Taylor Lautner Engaged To Tay Dome

“Where the hell have you been, loca?” —Taylor to Tay while proposing, probably.

The Twilight alum announced the news on Instagram with a lovely series of photos from when he popped the big question. Like, BRB, swooning from the hundreds of roses, neon sign of his last name, and dozens of candles producing the perfect ~mood~ lighting.

The engagement took place on Thursday, with the 29-year-old sharing, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Tay — who is a registered nurse — also shared an image of the romantic scene. “My absolute best friend,” she wrote. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

The couple have been together since 2018, first sparking rumors that they were together while attending a wedding. They confirmed the news shortly thereafter, with Tay posting a photo to Instagram with a cheeky caption (and eventual manifestation!), “IT’S WEDDING SZN (Not ours tho hehe).”

Naturally, the actor’s comments section flooded with congratulations from figures like Nikki Reed to Patrick Schwarzenegger, who wrote, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I’ll be the flower boy.”


And you already know fans offered their share of congratulations (and light-hearted jests):

kristen stewart and taylor lautner are both getting married and we are all OLD 😭💙


taylor lautner getting engaged to another taylor on red (tv) release day after being one of the only good ex’s of taylor swift gives me lifeeeeee i’m so happy for him


Twitter: @champagnewinter / Via Twitter: @champagnewinter

this is what I call relationship goals.
congratulations Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome on your engagement 🥺❤️


Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

