Tati Gabrielle’s Cutest Instagram Photos

Actor by day, IG influencer by night.
When she’s not filming on set, Tati’s active on social media with over a million followers on Instagram alone. We’ve rounded up her most memorable IG photos to ever grace our feeds – and give her a follow while you’re at it @tatigabrielle. Check them out below:
1.
To start, this model-worthy snapshot:
2.
This time the Weird Sisters posed in a meadow:
3.
This time she was soaking up some fun in the sun:
4.
This behind-the-scenes shot with her CAOS co-star, Gavin Leatherwood:
5.
This candid look at her self-care routine complete with comfy unicorn slippers:
6.
This time she got into character and transformed into Prudence:
7.
This self portrait where she can’t stop smiling:
8.
This time she channelled her inner kid:
9.
This scary-good selfie:
10.
This picture perfect photo:
11.
This fun outing with another CAOS co-star, Skye Marshall:
12.
This action shot on set:
13.
This pretty in pink photo opp:
14.
This bad ass Polaroid:
15.
This trippy kaleidoscope reflection:
16.
This time she documented her #OOTD:
17.
This sneak peek of her getting ready:
18.
This runway ready photo featuring her black-and-red power suit:
19.
Finally, this ethereal photo shoot where Tati’s straight up glowing:
