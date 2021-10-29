Tati Gabrielle’s Cutest Instagram Photos

Actor by day, IG influencer by night.

Allow me to introduce you to Tati Gabrielle.


Andrew Toth / Getty Images

When she’s not filming on set, Tati’s active on social media with over a million followers on Instagram alone. We’ve rounded up her most memorable IG photos to ever grace our feeds – and give her a follow while you’re at it @tatigabrielle. Check them out below:

1.

To start, this model-worthy snapshot:

2.

This time the Weird Sisters posed in a meadow:

3.

This time she was soaking up some fun in the sun:

4.

This behind-the-scenes shot with her CAOS co-star, Gavin Leatherwood:

5.

This candid look at her self-care routine complete with comfy unicorn slippers:

6.

This time she got into character and transformed into Prudence:

7.

This self portrait where she can’t stop smiling:

8.

This time she channelled her inner kid:

9.

This scary-good selfie:

10.

This picture perfect photo:

11.

This fun outing with another CAOS co-star, Skye Marshall:

12.

This action shot on set:

13.

This pretty in pink photo opp:

14.

This bad ass Polaroid:

15.

This trippy kaleidoscope reflection:

16.

This time she documented her #OOTD:

17.

This sneak peek of her getting ready:

18.

This runway ready photo featuring her black-and-red power suit:

19.

Finally, this ethereal photo shoot where Tati’s straight up glowing:

