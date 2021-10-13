Tata Motors lifts Indian shares to record highs on EV investment pledge

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as Tata Motors surged after pledging to boost investments in its electric vehicle business, while an emergency use nod for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids also supported sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.56% at 18,080.31, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.38% to 60,501.22 by 0345 GMT.

Tata Motors jumped 10% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index. The Jaguar Land Rover parent said on Tuesday it would invest over $2 billion in its EV business over the next five years, after the automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG.