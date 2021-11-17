Target, Visa, Biogen Fall Premarket; Lowe’s Rises By Investing.com

Manchester United (NYSE:) stock fell 1.3% after the English soccer club posted another loss in the third quarter even as fans were allowed back into stadiums, with employee expenses rising 23% to 88.5 million pounds after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% on reports U.S. regulators will this week the drugmaker’s Covid booster shot for all adults. The company also revealed that Frank D’Amelio will retire from his position as chief financial officer and executive vice president of global supply after nearly 15 years.

Ferrari (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after Morgan Stanley lifted its target price on the Italian car company to a Street high, saying the stock can rise more than 30% as its electric vehicle future is more closely studied.

Target (NYSE:) stock fell 3.4% after the said its gross margin fell to 28% in the latest quarter from 30.6% a year earlier on higher labor and freight costs. That said, the company raised its forecast for annual same-store sales after beating quarterly expectations.

