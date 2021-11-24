If you think you’re making a Target run come tomorrow, think again. The major retailer announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and every Thanksgiving moving forward.

According to CNN, Target locations were closed last year on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, and it was previously announced that locations would be closed during Thanksgiving this year. However, folks can look forward to the major retailer being closed on Thanksgiving from here on out.

Target CEO Brian Cornell spoke about the decision and said, “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard.” He reportedly made the decision a permanent move after visiting locations in New York and New Jersey where employees said they were glad to be home for the holiday.

Last year, other stores such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods closed on Thanksgiving, and they will close again this year. However, it is not clear if they will also remain close on the holiday for years to come.

With stores being closed for the holiday, that has caused the conversation of companies allowing their employees time off to spend the holidays with their loved ones from here on out. States such as Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island have already stopped major stores from opening on the holiday.

The store closures have also brought to light the fact that some stores have started their sales earlier for the holiday season.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Target Locations Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day Moving Forward appeared first on The Shade Room.