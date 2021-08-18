Target Fall Premarket; Lowe’s, ViacomCBS Rise By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 18th. Please refresh for updates.
Target (NYSE:) stock fell 1.8% as the discount retailer reported a sharp slowdown in same-store sales growth in the second quarter to reflect slowing consumption after the pandemic-induced boom. The losses occurred even after the company approved a new $15 billion share repurchase program.
Lowe’s (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1% after the home improvement retailer forecast full-year sales above estimates, as higher spending on big-ticket items offset some of the slowdown in demand from the company’s core do-it-yourself items.
Tencent (OTC:) ADRs rose 1.1% after the Chinese gaming and social media giant reported revenue growth of 20% and profit growth of 13% in the second quarter.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.9% after Wells Fargo (NYSE:) upgraded its investment stance on the media giant to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal weight’, citing its streaming success.
- TJX Companies (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the owner of discount retailer TJ Maxx beat expectations for its quarterly net sales, thanks to pent up demand from customers armed with stimulus checks.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.7% after the donut chain impressed with its full-year revenue forecast, based on expected strength from online ordering and new menu items.
Alcon (NYSE:) stock rose 10% after the maker of eye care products reported better-than-expected quarterly results and lifted its full-year forecasts, helped by the launch of its Vivity intraocular contact lens.
Tilray (NASDAQ:) stock rose 8.5% after the Canada-based cannabis producer announced plans to buy $166 million in convertible debt of U.S. producer MedMen Enterprises (OTC:), positioning itself to enter the U.S. market.
