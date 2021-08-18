Target Fall Premarket; Lowe’s, ViacomCBS Rise By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Lowe’s (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1% after the home improvement retailer forecast full-year sales above estimates, as higher spending on big-ticket items offset some of the slowdown in demand from the company’s core do-it-yourself items.

Target (NYSE:) stock fell 1.8% as the discount retailer reported a sharp slowdown in same-store sales growth in the second quarter to reflect slowing consumption after the pandemic-induced boom. The losses occurred even after the company approved a new $15 billion share repurchase program.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.