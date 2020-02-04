Tarek El Moussa is presented only by Flipping 101 New Series

Tarek The Moussa He is dating alone. A year after its solo HGTV pilot was first announced, the network revealed Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa It is coming to the air in March 2020.

The new show takes the skill of El Moussa (it has more than 500 successful launches to its name) and puts it to the test while advising the fins of the house for the first time. According to HGTV, the series will introduce El Moussa helping newbies navigate costly mistakes while they work to get the property renewed in the market. "Facing obstacles at every step, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and deteriorated interiors, these newcomers need Tarek's valuable experience to transform their risky investments into big rewards," HGTV said in a press release.