Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Married – Hollywood Life

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially married! The duo tied the knot on Oct. 23 after two years of dating.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married! The HGTV star, 40, and his actress partner, 33, tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 23 at a Santa Barbara hotel after two years of dating. Heather looked gorgeous in a corset style dress that included French lace by Israeli designer Galia Lahav — see the photos via PEOPLE magazine here. Meanwhile, Tarek was dapper in a black velvet blazer.

“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special,” Heather said to the publication. “It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” the blonde added. Tarek also shared sweet words about his new wife! “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future,” he gushed.

The nuptials mark the first marriage for Heather, best known for her role in Netflix’s real estate reality TV series Selling Sunset. Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack between 2009 and 2018. He and Heather have been linked since 2019, having gone Instagram official in August of that year.

“After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” Tarek wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life.”

“In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings,” he later added. “I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man.” The two announced their engagement in July 2020.

The wedding comes after the two had a joint ’80s-themed bachelor and bachelorette party over the weekend of September 12 in the California desert. Heather documented the festivities on Instagram, which also included a guest list that featured her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and more. “The most magical Bach & Bach weekend,” she captioned.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend and honestly there wasn’t a moment that went by where I didn’t feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek’s love with all our closest friends,” Heather continued. “Having a joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend made it the most fun and special time.”

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds!