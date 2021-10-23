Taraji P. Henson Reveals She’s Missing A Piece Of Her Lip From Previous Abusive Relationship

While some experiences are difficult to discuss, the moment of release can also be encouraging to others. Taraji P. Henson recently got candid about a trying period in her life. She revealed that an abusive, past situation left a physical impact on her.

Taraji Drops Bomb About Past Relationship

The reveal was filmed for an upcoming episode of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji.’ Taraji’s series is available on Facebook Watch and co-hosted with her best friend Tracie Jade. In a short teaser video, Taraji talked about ignoring the red flags and when she realized she needed to leave.

“Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later,’ Taraji said.

Taraji listened to Angela Simmons speak on her own experience with domestic violence. Afterwards, she tells both women that her point of no return was when the interactions with her ex drew blood.

“Because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”

Taraji further explained why she had to leave the situation following that.

“I grew up around it and at the time I had my son and I was like ‘I don’t want my son around this,’ Taraji shared.

Details on ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’

This new show provides an additional space for entertainment industry participants to tell their stories on mental health. Taraji previously told Entertainment Tonight the importance of being candid during the filming of the series.

“We are trying to heal,” she said. “Us, Tracie and I. It’s not like I’m some celebrity that said I’m gonna do a talk show and I’m gonna ask people a bunch of questions, no. We are audience members ourselves.”

If you’re interested in watching, new episodes of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ air every Monday at 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

