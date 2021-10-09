Taraji P. Henson Is Starting Her Music Career With The Announcement Of An Upcoming EP Of “Feel-Good Music”

#Roommates, for over 20 years Taraji P. Henson has entertained us through her award-winning acting in a collection of iconic roles—but now she has set her sights on tackling another aspect of the entertainment industry. During a recent interview, Taraji P. Henson shared the surprising news that she is officially starting her music career courtesy of a forthcoming EP.

While appearing on @GoodMorningAmerica, Taraji P. Henson shocked Robin Roberts and the rest of the crew when she revealed that she’s been cooking up something special regarding music—and that her fans should get ready to see a totally different layer to her talent. “I actually have an EP that I’m working on. Surprise!,” she said. However, she elaborated more on what sparked her decision to try music.

Taraji explained, stating:

“I’m just working on some really good, feel-good music. I’m not trying to toot my own horn here but it was time for a pivot because I’ve done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It’s like, I can’t just, you know…acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me. Like, Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie,’ challenges me. That’s musical theater, taking me back to my roots. So it’s about just continuing to challenge myself.

I kept saying that music, I might have missed it because I became a mother so early on in college, but God has other plans for me because the music is just really falling in my lap. Like, it started with ‘The Muppets,’ and through ‘The Muppets,’ I booked Miss Hannigan, and it just keeps coming. So, I’m gon’ ride the wave. Why not?”

She didn’t provide any additional details about her EP, such as what kind of music she’ll be doing or any artists she may be working with.

In the meantime, you can check out Taraji P. Henson next in the upcoming family film “The Muppets” and as “Miss Hannigan” in the NBC live version of “Annie.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Taraji P. Henson Is Starting Her Music Career With The Announcement Of An Upcoming EP Of “Feel-Good Music” appeared first on The Shade Room.