Taper should come ‘sooner rather than later’ By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said Thursday the Fed should start trimming its monthly bond purchases “sooner rather than later” given expected continued job gains and economic growth.
“The baseline outlook suggests we are going to continue to see job gains, continue to see strong growth,” George said on Fox Business ahead of a major Fed research symposium Friday. Inflation numbers “coming in strong would suggest there is an opportunity to begin to dial back asset purchases.”
