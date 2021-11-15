Tanzanian island reportedly seeking avenues to integrate crypto By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Tanzanian island reportedly seeking avenues to integrate crypto

As more African countries continue to seek crypto exposure, the semi-autonomous territory of Zanzibar in Tanzania is reportedly exploring ways to regulate and adopt cryptocurrencies like (BTC) within its borders.

According to a local media outlet, the Minister of State Mudrick Soraga revealed last week that the Zanzibar government is planning to liaise with stakeholders like banks and ministries, to address policies related to the digital currency industry. He stated that “we are seeking views on the matter before deciding whether it is viable or not.”

Soraga had previously met with local crypto fanatics who suggested that Zanzibar should acknowledge and adopt cryptocurrency as an official transaction method, as news of the total crypto market hitting over $3 trillion emanated.

However, Zanzibar still has a lot of underground work to do before it would be able to adopt cryptocurrency. According to Professor Haji Semboja of the State University of Zanzibar, the local government will have to propagate policies that emphasize the purpose and benefits of the digital currency through the Bank of Tanzania.

Also speaking on the subject, the chairman of the Tanzania Bankers Association, Abdulmajid Nsekela opined that Zanzibar still has a lot to learn about the rapidly growing technology, stating that “we need to start drawing lessons from other countries on how this technology works. For cryptocurrency to be effective, we will need policies for cryptocurrency.”

The news is surfacing months after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan compelled the country’s central bank to begin exploring digital currencies like Bitcoin back in June.

Meanwhile, founder Charles Hoskinson believes that several countries will soon adopt crypto for transactions like central bank settlements, or even tow the path of El Salvador who became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. His case was backed by figures which indicate that the African crypto market has surged by over 1,200% in the space of one year.

In other news, Hoskinson’s Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), which is the research and development arm of Cardano, held talks with some Zanzibar officials behind closed doors in early November.

Africa has been one of IOHK’s hotspots over the years. The organization has launched a number of initiatives in different African countries and is looking to expand its reach within the continent.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR