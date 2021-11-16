Tanzanian economy grew at 4.7% in H1 2021 – central bank

Article content

DAR ES SALAAM — The economy of mainland Tanzania grew at 4.7% in the first half of 2021, compared to 4.9% for the same period of 2020, the Bank of Tanzania said on Tuesday.

Inflation remained within the 3-5% target and revenues “performed satisfactorily,” the east African country’s central bank said in a statement.

In Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago, the economy grew at 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative 1.4% in the corresponding quarter in 2020, the statement said.