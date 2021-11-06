Tampa mayor to accept pay in Bitcoin — Report By Cointelegraph

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa Bay, Florida, has announced that she will begin accepting her paycheck in (BTC), according to multiple sources who attended Florida’s Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit.

Castor made the announcement Friday morning on Day Two of the Summit, which is being held at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. According to people who attended the event, crypto lending platform Celsius Network will facilitate the mayor’s BTC payments.