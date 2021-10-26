Tammy Rivera Accuses A CVS Employee Of Racial Profiling As She Catches The Aftermath On Video

Early Monday, Tammy Rivera took to social media to call out an employee from a local CVS that she said racially profiled her. She recorded the moment she confronted the woman and said that the woman had been watching her closely as she shopped, and then spoke to her disrespectfully when she began to open an item she had already decided she was purchasing anyway.

In the video, the reality star/ singer said, “I come here almost every other night. I know every person that works in this store. I can here to get a satin hair wrap and some do growth oil. This lady sat here, she must be new and she watched me on the aisle, acting like she was fixing stuff on the aisle. I’m watching her watch me.”

She proceeded to say, “She’s watching me so hard when I opened this pack she said ‘don’t do that.’ I said, ‘who are you talking to?’”

Tammy explained that she told the woman if she was buying the item (satin hair wrap) she could open it while in the store. She asked the woman why was she watching her from two aisles away and told her not to open something she was about to pay for.

After returning home, Tammy reflected on the moment and broke down the situation, and explained her anger behind the situation as well.

She explained that she watched the woman watch her as she shopped and said, “Not once did she greet me, not once did she ask if I needed help with anything, not once did she say hello/ goodnight. ‘Is there anything I could help you with?’ ‘Can I help you find anything?’”

Tammy said that the woman then spoke to her disrespectfully once she saw her do something she thought wasn’t right.

