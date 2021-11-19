Tami Roman Offered Her Husband The Opportunity To Have A Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman is known for her successful reality television career, but she’s been taking her work in entertainment to the next level as of late. So much so, Tami and her husband Reggie Youngblood have decided to put their plans of having a baby together on hold.

Tami stopped by The Real on Wednesday and revealed that her and Reggie’s plans to have a baby through surrogacy are on hold as she focuses on her career, but she offered her husband another option to bring a new life into the world–having a baby with another woman.

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I’ve been in this business, and a baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do,” Roman said. “So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together.”

Tami, who already has two daughters from her previous marriage, explained that she would still help raise the baby, but is making the sacrifice for Reggie to be able to have a child and carry on his legacy.

“I would help raise the baby,” she said. “It’s just I don’t want to have it. I don’t want to go get my eggs and all that. It’s really more about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child and he does not have any children. So it’s really more for him than it is for me.”

While the option for Reggie to procreate with another woman is on the table, Tami added that she wouldn’t be involved with any other men during their break, saying she is a “one-penis woman.”

Tami is set to reunite with her OG reality TV peers with The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premiering next week.

