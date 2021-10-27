Tamera Mowry Admits ‘Twitches’ Is One Of Her Favorite Movies – Hollywood Life

We all have our favorite Halloween Disney movie and Tamera Mowry’s happens to be the one she’s in — ‘Twitches!’

It’s almost Halloween! Whether you’re hitting up a costume party or eating candy corn and watching a scary movie on the couch, October 31 is always a festive day of fun! Tamera Mowry starred alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry in one of the classic Disney Halloween movie Twitches in 2005, and the actress admitted that she watches it every year! “I watch it every single time it’s on!” she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I will tell you, there’s actors who don’t like to watch themselves, but Twitches and the Hallmark movie I just did, Santa Stakeout, those two I can watch over and over and over again.”

Tamera added, “I just love it! I see something new in it every time I watch it.” She also admitted that her kids are fans of the movie, but her youngest, Ariah, 8, is scared of “the darkness” that takes over the kingdom. “They are definitely aware their mom has a movie on Disney… they’re like, ‘Mommy, some of my friends love your movie Twitches.’ And some of their friends are watching Sister, Sister. I’m like the cool mom now,” she told HL. “It’s really the cutest thing ever.”

In addition to her holiday movie The Santa Stakeout, Tamera also has an exciting new show on the way with Martha Stewart on discovery+ called Table Wars premiere Nov. 14. “It’s a tablescaping competition and probably the most visually stunning shows I’ve ever done,” she admitted. “We have the most talented event designers and in the end, the winner gets $50,000.” She added that her and Martha are now thick as thieves! “She’s a friend. I have her number. We text,” Tamera gushed.

The Emmy Award winning host spoke with HollywoodLife to promote the upcoming Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day on Oct. 28th. On Miracle Treat Day, when fans order their favorite Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children’s hospitals – a longtime charitable DQ sponsorship. “I love this initiative because you two treats together — it’s a win win situation where all you have to do is visit your local Dairy Queen and buy one of your favorite Blizzards, and money will go to support treatments and give these children the hope that they need,” Tamera explained.

Visit this site to see the closest Dairy Queen participating in Miracle Treat day on Oct. 28th.