Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, reveals his plan to help children in Nigeria – Watch the video

David Adefeso, the man from Tamar Braxton, seems to be really worried about the lives of children and youth in Nigeria. You have just published this plan to help children in Nigeria these days.

People only have words of praise for the man and his team.

‘Our plan to help children in Nigeria: helping children near and far is one of the most passionate missions for my team and me! "This is how we are helping so far, and I hope to do more," David captioned his video that he shared on his social media account.

Someone said: ‘Very eloquent and a great speech. The first time I hear you speak. Keep going 🙏. ’

Another commenter posted this: ‘Glad to know someone is trying to make a change! Bless you! "And one fan wrote:" Mr. David, this is outstanding, you literally woke up the giant asleep in me to do great things for my dear country. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Returning is a lovely thing. Much success in the efforts for everyone involved, "and another person said:" We need empowerment for women, our people are hungry and die for lack of medical care (protected email) "

Someone else posted: ‘It was a Nigerian friend who encouraged me to start my NGO @dearchildfoundation in Jamaica 🇯🇲 and here in the United States. It is an incredible feeling to return to the less fortunate. Our purpose in life is to be a blessing to others. "

A fan wrote: "I have a trip planned and paid to visit Lagos, Nigeria in August for the first time!"

Not long ago, David also addressed a really important topic for students.

He showed his support for the youth for a while, and his followers really appreciated this and showed his gratitude in the comments.



