Roommates, Tamar Braxton never holds back when it comes to expressing her opinions on a variety of issues—and that also includes who should pay when dating. Taking to social media, Tamar Braxton posed a question to her fans while making it clear that when it comes to going half on a date, she is definitely not here for it.

Tamar Braxton had a few things to get off her chest regarding dating and who should be paying the bill. She acknowledged that she’d rather pay for a special night out in full (sometimes) than to go half with her man.

She tweeted the following:

“Is there something wrong with me not wanting to go half with a dude? I don’t mind paying for BOTH of us sometimes but I’m not going half NONE of time! It’s a total turn off for me. Do y’all guys think going half is sexy? Maybe I’m old school.. but that ain’t it. what y’all think?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile in other Tamar news, she recently teased fans and spilled the beans that she is seriously considering a return to reality TV—but it won’t be the type of show that you’re used to seeing from her.

She recently stated that she wants a show that doesn’t excessively pry into her personal life and showcases her family in a positive light. You’ll recall that Tamar had a very nasty and very public split with the WE TV network that was home to her long-running and popular reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Tamar Braxton Takes To Social Media About Refusing To Pay Half On A Date—“Maybe I’m Old School…But That Ain’t It” appeared first on The Shade Room.