Tamar Braxton Takes To Social Media About Refusing To Pay Half On A Date—“Maybe I’m Old School…But That Ain’t It”

Roommates, Tamar Braxton never holds back when it comes to expressing her opinions on a variety of issues—and that also includes who should pay when dating. Taking to social media, Tamar Braxton posed a question to her fans while making it clear that when it comes to going half on a date, she is definitely not here for it.
Tamar Braxton had a few things to get off her chest regarding dating and who should be paying the bill. She acknowledged that she’d rather pay for a special night out in full (sometimes) than to go half with her man.
She tweeted the following:
“Is there something wrong with me not wanting to go half with a dude? I don’t mind paying for BOTH of us sometimes but I’m not going half NONE of time! It’s a total turn off for me. Do y’all guys think going half is sexy? Maybe I’m old school.. but that ain’t it. what y’all think?”
Meanwhile in other Tamar news, she recently teased fans and spilled the beans that she is seriously considering a return to reality TV—but it won’t be the type of show that you’re used to seeing from her.
She recently stated that she wants a show that doesn’t excessively pry into her personal life and showcases her family in a positive light. You’ll recall that Tamar had a very nasty and very public split with the WE TV network that was home to her long-running and popular reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”
