Tamar Braxton Shares A Message About Appearance On Instagram

Dressing the part is important in any aspect of life. Not just when it comes to working, but when you’re looking for a significant other, you have to step out looking presentable. Last night Tamar Braxton took time to speak about appearance. On her Instagram page, she shared a lengthy message specifically for women looking for a husband but coming out of their house not looking presentable.

Tamar wrote, “Whomever this is for… You are talking about where my husband is at?! While you are out here looking like you at home… Anything worth having is worth an effort.. Comb your hair, dust your face, and present yourself like a lady and that you are ready! That was for me.”

In her caption, she even addressed herself by saying, put on some clothes and show them what you working with, Sis! She continued by saying the same applies for her comfortable a**. As the singer made her point she said that you can’t dress for success and not dress for your spouse.

Tamar is not the only celebrity to talk about appearance. If you recall, in May, Mo’Nique received a lot of backlash after calling women out after she saw a group of women in the airport dressed as what she felt was inappropriate. The comedian and actress took to Instagram to speak to her followers at that time with love, explaining what she saw and how she felt about her observations.

She said, “So when we got to the airport yesterday, I was like ‘okay baby, let’s go get them in Jackson, M,’ and as we began to walk through the airport, I saw so many, actually too many to count, and too many for me to tap. But I saw so many of our young sisters in head bonnets, scarves, slippers, pajamas, blankets wrapped around them, and this is how they’re showing up to the airport.”

