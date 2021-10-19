Tamar Braxton Says She’s “Waiting On The Lord” Following Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their love to another level over the weekend after Travis asked for Kourt’s hand in marriage! The two had people all over social media screaming ‘couple goals’ and congratulating Kourtney on finding happiness. Tamar Braxton joined the conversation, sharing that while she is happy for Kourt and Travis, the Lord better not forget about her!

Tamar has been candid about her divorce from Vince Herbert and her recent split from David Adefeso, and it looks like she’s ready for her forever thing. Tamar expressed her feelings in a now deleted tweet.

“Im soooo super happy for Kourtney,” Tamar wrote. “I’m so glad it’s finally happening for her. She’s been through it…BUT Lord, for real…I know you see.. cmon now it’s a lot.”

After catching some shade from fans, Tamar stepped into The Shade Room to clarify that she was not trying to make things about herself, but was expressing her own personal thoughts about the engagement news.

“Twitter is making things about yourself now?” Tamar commented. “Some of y’all need real therapy. Twitter is YOUR PERSONAL thoughts #twitterfordummies I’m STILL happy for her AND I’m STILL waiting on the Lord! Period.”

As we previously reported, Travis Barker did it big to pop the question to Kourtney K. on Sunday. The two were surrounded by family and friends after Travis asked Kourt to be his wife at a beachside hotel in Montecito. Pictures and videos from the engagement show the two surrounded by thousands of red roses and candles, and of course, a big rock on Kourt’s ring finger!

