Talos Files USMCA Dispute Notice Against Mexico Over Zama Field

Article content (Bloomberg) — Talos Energy Inc., the U.S. offshore explorer behind Mexico’s largest oil discovery in years, is taking the first step toward an international dispute after control of the field was given to state producer Petroleos Mexicanos. The Houston-based driller sent the Mexican government a dispute notice Friday, a required step before moving to arbitration under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The takeover of the Zama oil field in July was a violation of the USMCA, Telos said in a statement, urging negotiations to avoid further legal action and arbitration.

Article content The government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has pledged to put the country’s oil riches back in the hands of the state, named Pemex Zama’s operator and gave it a 50.4% stake. It was one of his latest moves to backtrack on the previous administration’s historic reforms to open up Mexico’s energy industry to private investment. “We are still hopeful that a negotiated outcome that fully respects the rule of law is achievable,” Talos Chief Executive Officer Timothy Duncan said in the statement. “We respectfully call upon the Government of Mexico to engage with Talos in meaningful negotiations and consultations.” The company and its partners discovered Zama in 2017 after winning the block in Mexico’s first-ever competitive oil auction, before Lopez Obrador rose to power in late 2018. His government later determined that the Zama field extended past the boundaries of Talos’s block and into a neighboring field belonging to Pemex, and Mexico officials ordered Talos and Pemex to unify the shared reservoir.