Taliban’s Baradar say reports he was hurt in internal clash are false By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021.



(Reuters) – Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Wednesday reports he was hurt in a clash with a rival faction of the Taliban were false.

“No this is not true; I am ok and healthy,” Baradar said in an interview with state TV and posted on Twitter (NYSE:) by the Taliban’s political office in Doha.

“The media says that there is internal disputes. There is nothing between us, it is not true.”