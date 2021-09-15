Taliban’s Baradar say reports he was hurt in internal clash are false By Reuters

(Reuters) – Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Wednesday reports he was hurt in a clash with a rival faction of the Taliban were false.
“No this is not true; I am ok and healthy,” Baradar said in an interview with state TV and posted on Twitter (NYSE:) by the Taliban’s political office in Doha.
“The media says that there is internal disputes. There is nothing between us, it is not true.”
