Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after ‘candid and professional’ talks By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan in August were “candid and professional”.

But the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on its actions, not only its words.

A State Department statement said the U.S. delegation in the Doha talks focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

It said the two sides also discussed provision by the United States of robust humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people.

