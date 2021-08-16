Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

KABUL — A Taliban leader said on Monday that it was too soon to say how the insurgent group will take over governance in Afghanistan.

“We want all foreign forces to leave before we start restructuring governance,” the leader told Reuters by phone. He did not want to be named.

He also said that Taliban fighters in Kabul had been warned not to scare civilians and to allow them to resume normal activities. (Reporting by Rupam Nair, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)