Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) (“Takeda”) today announced that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for the timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine next steps for the program.

“Ensuring the safety of patients participating in clinical studies is of the utmost importance as we strive to develop transformative medicines. We are grateful to all of the patients, physicians and site staff who participated in these important clinical trials,” said Sarah Sheikh, Head Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “Takeda is committed to bringing innovative, safe and effective treatments to patients with narcolepsy. We are working to quickly assess the totality of available data to inform the further development of TAK-994.”

Takeda is committed to advancing its multi-asset orexin franchise including the oral orexin agonist TAK-861, which is currently in Phase 1 development.

Takeda’s Commitment to Neuroscience

Takeda Neuroscience is driven by the unmet need of patients with neurologic and psychiatric diseases. Our mission is to bring innovative and potentially disease-modifying medicines to these individuals. Our dedication extends beyond our marketed products and research efforts. We are committed to raising awareness for these conditions, building strategic partnerships with both industry and advocacy, educating patients and physicians, and broadening access to therapies.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

