Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress – CEO

Article content TOKYO — Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , which distributes Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan’s biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company’s activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

Article content Vaccine production is a business that “when established, has a very long life,” Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said in an interview broadcast at Reuters Events’ Pharma Japan 2021 conference on Tuesday. “There is no generic of vaccines, for example. So it’s a different type of lifecycle, but it can be a very good business if you bring innovation,” he added. Takeda’s dengue fever vaccine was submitted to European regulators in March, and the company said it planned to file for approval in several South American and Asian countries this year. Takeda has been working for almost 10 years on the shot, which is now in the “last stage,” Weber said. The company has imported some 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine into Japan and has a license to manufacture Novavax Inc’s vaccine, which is still undergoing trials.