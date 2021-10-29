Takeda eyeing early 2022 rollout of Novavax’s COVID-19 shot in Japan – CEO

Article content TOKYO — Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the Japanese partner for Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, is preparing to seek regulatory approval for a roll out in Japan early next year, its top executive said on Friday. Novavax delayed filing for U.S. approval to the end of this year, and Politico reported this month that the Maryland-based company has faced production and quality problems. The drugmaker filed for conditional authorisation to British regulators on Wednesday and with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday.

Article content “We will need to assess whether the package that has been filed in the UK, for example, will satisfy the Japanese authorities,” Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18. “I think this is what will happen in the coming weeks and months,” he said, adding he believed it would be ready in time to help with Japan’s booster shot program, which is set to start by the end of this year. Takeda is setting up to make the vaccines “as soon as the product is approved,” he said. Takeda has said it can make 250 million doses of Novavax’s protein-based vaccine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novavax-expects-make-available-least-2-bln-covid-19-vaccine-doses-2022-2021-09-10 at its Hikari plant in western Japan, and has contracted to sell 150 million to the Japanese government.