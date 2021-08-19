Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s finance ministry has called state-owned banks to suggest they buy an “appropriate” amount of stocks amid falls on the island’s stock market, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The benchmark index fell more than 2.5% on Thursday, tracking broad falls across other global markets. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)