Taiwan stocks jump on local vaccine rollout, rupiah leads Asia FX higher

Taiwan stocks soared over 2% on Monday,

as the island rolled out its first locally developed COVID-19

vaccine, while Indonesian rupiah led gains across Asia on hopes

that COVID-19 curbs in its capital Jakarta would not be

extended.

Currency markets strengthened after Dallas Federal Reserve

President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most

forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the

economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the

Delta variant slows economic growth materially.

“Fears of a sharp global growth de-rating and/or faster than

expected Fed normalization may be overdone… a case of Fed

deferring its announcement to taper could see USD ease off,”

Maybank analysts said in a note.

Equity markets across the region rebounded from last week’s

sell-off, while investors also eyed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later this week for more clarity

on stimulus tapering.

The Indonesian rupiah added 0.3% and equities

gained 1%. Jakarta’s deputy governor said the city had reached

“herd immunity,” ahead of an expected decision by the president

on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs.

South Korea’s benchmark stock index, which has

fallen in 10 of the last 12 sessions, gained 1%, while the won

was flat ahead of a central bank meeting this week.

The Bank of Korea gave strong indications last month that

its run of pandemic era, record-low interest rates was coming to

an end, which would make it Asia’s first central bank to hike

rates.

However, “daily new COVID-19 cases are currently at an

all-time high and that may dampen some hawkish sentiment going

into the meeting,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG,

said in a note.

The Philippine peso hit a nearly three-week high,

supported by reassurances from the central bank that there would

be no near-term changes to current record-low policy rates.

The country also approved the emergency use of Russia’s

Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

Taiwanese stocks posted their best day in three

months on signs of progress in vaccinations.

Thai stocks hit a more than one-month high, after

data showed that July exports rose more than expected, even as

the country struggled with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

