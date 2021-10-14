Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Taiwan Semiconductor reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor announced earnings per share of 1.07 on revenue of 14.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 1.04 on revenue of 14.84B.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are up 0.86% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.65% from its 52 week high of 142.19 set on February 16. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Taiwan Semiconductor’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on September 21, who reported EPS of 3.11 on revenue of 3.94B, compared to forecasts EPS of 3.01 on revenue of 3.89B.

Accenture had beat expectations on September 23 with fourth quarter EPS of 2.2 on revenue of 13.42B, compared to forecast for EPS of 2.19 on revenue of 13.43B.

