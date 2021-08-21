Taiwan says sees ‘balance’ in auto chip supplies by Q4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TAIPEI — Global supply and demand for auto chips should reach a “balance” by the fourth quarter of 2021, Taiwan’s government said on Saturday, reiterating its commitment to doing its part to tackle a shortage that has closed production lines around the world. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio this week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage, given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem.

Article content Responding to the letter, Taiwan’s Economy Ministry noted that the island’s chip producers were not the main suppliers to the foreign integrated device manufacturers that make auto chips. “But relevant chip manufacturers are fully cooperating with customers from all over the world, responding positively to their related needs, and assisting in resolving the problem of automotive chips,” it said. Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua has been personally involved in talking to Taiwan’s chip makers, who told her they have been “actively resolving” the issue in the first half of this year and will continue to do so, the ministry added. “Though the automotive chip industry chain is long and complex, with the full cooperation of our country’s firms, the industry estimates that supply and demand for auto chip production by chip manufacturer should reach a balance in the fourth quarter of this year.”