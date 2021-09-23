Taiwan says ‘risk’ to its trade pact application if China joins first By Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) – There is a “risk” to Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday.
China always tries to obstruct Taiwan’s participation internationally, Deng told reporters.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory.
