Taiwan says 'risk' to its trade pact application if China joins first By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's Chief trade negotiator John Deng looks on as he speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) – There is a “risk” to Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday.

China always tries to obstruct Taiwan’s participation internationally, Deng told reporters.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

