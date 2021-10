Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Monday.

The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan, Su told reporters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)