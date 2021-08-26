Taiwan says BioNTech shots available earlier than expected

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TAIPEI — Taiwan’s government said BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines are available earlier than expected and it is striving to obtain them in competition with other countries. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Taiwan could get its first delivery of the German-made vaccines one month ahead https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-get-biontech-shots-early-china-delays-approval-source-2021-08-25 of schedule as a delay in regulatory approval of the shot for use in mainland China made a surplus available for the island.

Article content Taiwan’s tortured bid for the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has become an issue of high political and diplomatic drama, after Taiwan accused China of blocking a deal earlier this year, which Beijing denied. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan’s government subsequently allowed tech giants Foxconn , its billionaire founder Terry Gou, and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. A $350 million deal https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwans-foxconn-tsmc-confirm-350-mln-covid-19-vaccine-deal-2021-07-11 for 10 million shots inked last month, which will be donated to the government for distribution. In a statement late on Wednesday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said it had been informed by TSMC an additional batch of vaccines made for BioNTech’s Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd will “leave the factory” in the second part of August.