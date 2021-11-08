Taiwan Reaps Benefits of Global Rebound as Exports Top $40b

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Taiwanese companies sold more than $40 billion worth of goods in a month for the first time, as global demand for semiconductors, gadgets and metals continued to grow.

Overseas shipments rose 24.6% year on year in October to a record $40.1 billion, data from the Ministry of Finance show, slightly less than the median estimate in a survey of economists. Imports rose 37.2% to $34 billion as the trade balance narrowed to $6.1 billion.

Strong demand for new technologies, the onset of the peak holiday buying season and increased raw material prices were the main factors behind the increase, according to a statement from the finance ministry.