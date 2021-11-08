Taiwan Reaps Benefits of Global Rebound as Exports Top $40b

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Taiwanese companies sold more than $40 billion worth of goods in a month for the first time, as global demand for semiconductors, gadgets and metals continued to grow.
Overseas shipments rose 24.6% year on year in October to a record $40.1 billion, data from the Ministry of Finance show, slightly less than the median estimate in a survey of economists. Imports rose 37.2% to $34 billion as the trade balance narrowed to $6.1 billion.
Strong demand for new technologies, the onset of the peak holiday buying season and increased raw material prices were the main factors behind the increase, according to a statement from the finance ministry.
Taiwan, home to several major producers of leading-edge semiconductors, has been among the biggest beneficiaries of a global rebound in trade as the Covid-19 pandemic eases. International trade is likely to expand 10.8% this year, according to the World Trade Organization, an increase on its previous forecast of 8%.
“Taiwan’s manufacturing sector saw a notable pick up in client demand during October, according to latest PMI data, with total sales rising sharply overall,” Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, wrote in a note last week. “However, manufacturers struggled to meet the upturn in orders, as shortages and supplier delays constrained output growth.”
She also noted that higher material, energy and transportation costs may lead companies to raise prices for their clients.
Solid double-digit increases in revenue at Taiwan’s two biggest companies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Co., over the past 12 months have helped drive the economy’s exports to the $40 billion threshold. But the momentum could be about to slow – Hon Hai, the main assembler of Apple Inc.’s flagship iPhone, saw a 10.1% fall in sales in October compared to a year ago.
