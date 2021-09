Taiwan proposes extra $8.7 bln in defense spending over 5 years

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s government proposed on Thursday spending an extra T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) on defense over the next five years, in addition to the previously announced defense budget, to boost capabilities against a rising military threat from China.

The money is for precision missiles and navy vessels as well as weapons for coast guard vessels, the Defence Ministry said in a statement following a weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 27.6330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)