Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence spending in 2022 is set to grow 4% over this year, according to Reuters calculations from government figures released on Thursday.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s cabinet proposed military spending of T$471.7 billion ($16.89 billion) for the year starting January, up from this year’s budget of T$453.4 billion, the budget office said in a statement.
($1=27.9310 Taiwan dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.