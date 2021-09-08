Taiwan police arrest 14 suspects for scamming over 100 crypto investors By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Taiwan police arrest 14 suspects for scamming over 100 crypto investors

Taiwan’s police administration has reportedly arrested 14 people for running a $5.41-million (150 million New Taiwan dollars) investment scam over the past year, involving more than 100 cryptocurrency investors.

CIB investigator Kuo Yu-chih said that the scam was led by a local businessman named Chen, who ran the operation on social media platforms. Chen was also reportedly running Azure Crypto Co, a Taipei-based platform that offered various investment services, including cryptocurrency transactions. He explained: