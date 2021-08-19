Taiwan leads Asian stocks lower, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Taiwanese stocks led emerging Asian

equities lower on Thursday with a drop of nearly 3%, while

currencies weakened after minutes from the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus

could start this year.

The South Korean won led losses among currencies,

as the dollar hit multi-month highs against peers.

The minutes from July’s policy meeting showed Fed officials

discussed when to taper monthly bond purchases and flagged

stimulus easing could start this year if the U.S. economy

continued to improve.

However, analysts at ING said in a note that a lot has

happened since the July meeting, including a strong employment

report, doubts over inflation pressures and the resurgence of

COVID-19 taking greater hold.

“The upcoming key event is next week’s Jackson Hole

Conference where Fed officials will gather and reflect and

debate the latest news and we will be looking out for his (Fed

chief Jerome Powell’s) views on the situation,” they said.

Taiwanese equities closed at a three-month trough,

prompting the finance ministry to urge state-owned banks to buy

stocks to soften the tumble.

Indonesian shares slumped over 2%, and touched their

lowest level in a month, while the rupiah was at its

weakest in two weeks.

Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at

3.50%, as expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

South Korean stocks fell nearly 2% and hit their

lowest since early April. The benchmark has fallen in the last

nine sessions out of 10.

Singapore equities touched a seven-week low, while

the Singapore dollar was at its weakest in a month

against the greenback.

Thai stocks were subdued, as a member of the central

bank’s monetary policy committee played down the prospect of

rate cuts, saying interest rates have become less effective

managing Thailand’s flagging economy.

The Philippine stock benchmark reversed course and

was trading in the green, despite the country slashing its 2021

growth target due to a two-week lockdown of the capital region

to contain the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis

points at 6.325%

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.3 basis points

at 1.913%​​

**Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is up 0.1 basis points

at 0.809%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0703 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.11 -6.03 <.n2>

China EC>

Indonesi -0.31 -2.60 <.jk a se>

Malaysia -0.07 -5.17 <.kl se>

Philippi -0.24 -4.89 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.25 -3.15 <.st e i>

Taiwan -0.44 +1.85 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.42 -10.3 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru

Editing by Gareth Jones)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR