Taiwan Export Orders Surge to Record Despite China Energy Woes

(Bloomberg) — Global demand for products made by Taiwanese companies defied regional headwinds and predictions of a slowdown as export orders accelerated to a record last month.

Export orders grew 25.7% in September to an all-time high of $62.9 billion, Taiwan’s economics ministry said in a statement Wednesday. Economists had forecast growth to slow to 17%, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

While the streak of robust double-digit growth may ease off in the final quarter of the year, officials still expect full-year expansion to come in above 20%. Holiday-season spending in the U.S. and Europe and the release of new consumer electronics would bolster numbers toward the year-end, Huang Yu-lin, director of the ministry’s statistics department, said at a briefing in Taipei.