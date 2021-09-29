Home Business Taiwan economy likely to grow above 6% this year, finance minister says...

Taiwan economy likely to grow above 6% this year, finance minister says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy is likely to grow more than 6% this year, Finance Minister Su Jain-rong said on Wednesday, offering a forecast slightly more optimistic than the central bank’s outlook last week.

Su made the comment while taking lawmaker questions in parliament.

Last week, the central bank had revised up the island’s annual growth outlook as strong exports bolstered a trade-reliant economy that has boomed even in the face of local COVID-19 cases, which are now well under control.

The central bank raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.75% from the 5.08% forecast in June.

Growth hit 3.11% in 2020, after expanding 2.71% in 2019.

Taiwan’s GDP expanded by 7.43% in the second quarter of 2021, down from 8.92% in the first quarter, pulled lower by a partial lockdown to prevent domestic COVID-19 infections from spreading.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©