Taiwan denies approval for UBI’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Article content TAIPEI — Taiwan has rejected an application for the production and emergency use of UBI Pharma Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the government said on Monday, in a setback for the island’s push to attain self-sufficiency. Developing its own vaccine has been a major goal, although Taiwan has also ordered millions of shots from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, and is due next week to start injecting its first domestically-developed vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

Article content The health ministry, explaining the rejection of the request for emergency use authorisation, or EUA, said the antibodies engendered by UBI’s vaccine candidate did not match up with those prompted by the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the ministry said, UBI planned Phase III trials in India. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung expressed regret that the EUA had not been granted. “We still have to follow certain standards,” he told reporters. UBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In June, the company had said it would seek an EUA in Taiwan and that Phase II tests showed no major adverse effects for its vaccine candidate, which, it said, generated a good immune response. About 40% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one dose of the two required by the vaccine regimen.