Taiwan central bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, with the island’s export-dependent economy buoyed by strong global demand for its tech products as many people work and study from home during the pandemic.

The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at 1.125%, where it has stood since March of last year, when it cut the rate to a historic low.

All 25 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Tom Hogue)