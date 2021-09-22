Taina Williams & Kayla Nicole Open Up About Postpartum Hair Loss

Mothers are really powerful. They go through so many different changes in their bodies during pregnancy. Some of those changes can remain after childbirth. Recently first-time mom Taina Williams, who has son Essex with G Herbo, opened up about her experience with postpartum hair loss.

On her Instagram story, she shared a picture of a handful of hair that had fallen out. On the post, Taina asked other moms if they had experienced hair loss and for advice on what she could do to help with her situation. In another post, she shared another picture of her sink counter with more pieces of hair while she asked for help.

Taina received so much love and support in our comment. Several Roommates who are mothers left advice in the comments stating for her to take her pre or postnatal vitamins and words of encouragement saying that the hair loss is only temporary and that this is normal. Taina is opening up about something that many moms deal with also inspired popular YouTuber Kayla Nicole to share her journey with postpartum hair loss.

She reshared Taina’s photo on her Instagram story and mentioned how this made her feel so much better. The YouTuber, who also has a show on Snapchat, revealed that she initially didn’t want an upcoming episode of the show to so how she suffered from postpartum hair loss but now she and doesn’t care.

Kayla said, “It’s normal and more moms need to see that. I felt embarrassed because I didn’t know that (postpartum hair loss) was a thing.” Kudos to Taina and Kayla Nicole for opening up about their experiences!

