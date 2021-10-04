Tai says Biden administration supports WTO, has important role in China context By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich/Pool via REUTERS



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration believes the World Trade Organization has a “very important role” to play in the context of U.S. concerns about China’s failure to adhere to global trading norms, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday.

Tai told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that Washington would continue to work on reforming the global trade watchdog.

“We also need to be agile and to … think outside of the box with respect to how we can be more effective in addressing the concerns that we have been struggling to address with China on trade,” she said.