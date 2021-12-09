Tabitha Brown’s Top 8 Vegan Cooking Tips

Let’s be clear: This isn’t about “tricking” your friends and family into eating something they normally wouldn’t want to — rather, it’s all about re-creating the dishes they already love to eat, but with a plant-based twist they can easily get behind.

“I make pecan ‘meat’ for tacos,” Tabitha explained. “I even make pecan ‘meat’ for chili, using all the same ingredients I would’ve normally added to ground turkey or beef. I’ll soak the pecans and make ’em soft, then use the food processor to whizz them up. People don’t really know! They’ll be like: ‘This is great, but I thought you were a vegan?'”

Another ingredient Tabitha loves serving non-vegans is jackfruit, and it’s easy to see why. “If you like eating shredded pork or shredded chicken, you can do the same thing with jackfruit,” she told BuzzFeed. Like mushrooms, another favorite in Tabitha’s go-to ingredient arsenal, jackfruit is relatively mild and can easily take on any flavors you want it to. Shred it up and slather with BBQ sauce for the easiest pulled “pork” sandwiches, or layer with veggies, salsa, and avocado (and wrap it all up in a tortilla) for an ultra-quick burrito.