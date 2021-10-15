TAAT™ Adds 19 U.S. Wholesalers in 60 Days, Adding Distribution in New States to Include Virginia, Oregon, and Missouri

Article content LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT ™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT ™ ”) is pleased to announce that over the past 60 days it has secured 19 new relationships with U.S. wholesalers to carry TAAT™, adding distribution in new states such as Virginia (population 8.5 million), Oregon (population 4.2 million), and Missouri (population 6.1 million). In a press release dated August 17, 2021 , the Company announced that it had obtained distribution in seven new U.S. states (AL, CA, FL, GA, IL, MI, MS) in just two months, and announced shortly thereafter in a press release dated September 24, 2021 that the count of TAAT™ retailers across the country officially surpassed the 1,000-store mark. Just three weeks later, the Company has confirmed that more than 1,200 stores in the United States now carry TAAT™ at retail. An interactive store finder map of TAAT™ retailers can be found on the Company’s TryTAAT portal at the following link (must be 21+): https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator

Article content In addition to TAAT™ being available for purchase by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States through e-commerce, the Company is also undertaking its first international launches in markets to include Australia, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland (for which a 43,000-pack shipment landed in late September 2021 ). By adding more than a dozen new distributors in the United States and bringing its new manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada into operation last month (as announced in a September 3, 2021 press release), the Company is confident that it can further scale its commercialization of TAAT™ between increased production bandwidth and an expanded network of retailers. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8eeeb5f-a753-44fe-a68c-0c3b2cf2a55f

Article content Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media. TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “As more smokers aged 21+ are choosing TAAT™ instead of tobacco cigarettes, we believe consumer-level demand has influenced retailers of tobacco products and their respective wholesalers to begin carrying TAAT™ as part of their tobacco category offerings. Additionally, we have held TAAT™ exhibits at several commercial trade shows in recent months to include the NACS Show in Chicago, which is the largest and most prominent such event in the U.S. convenience industry. These events have enabled us to start dialogues and form relationships with wholesalers who we have converted into TAAT™ distributors at a remarkable rate. Now that we have increased production capacity through our new facilities in Las Vegas, we are picking up the pace at which we are adding new distributors, states, and points of sale across the country. I am very impressed with the momentum we have achieved with 19 new distributors in the past 60 days and a 20% increase in our store count in the past three weeks, and we look forward to building upon this growth for our first international launches that are presently underway.”

Article content On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, TAAT ™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. “Setti Coscarella” Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director For further information, please contact: TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatglobal.com THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER. About TAAT ™ Global Alternatives Inc. The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. TAAT™’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion 1 global tobacco industry.

Article content For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com . References 1

British American Tobacco – The Global Market Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the addition of new TAAT™ distributors in the United States. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Article content The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees. Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company’s profile on http://sedar.com .

