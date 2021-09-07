T-Pain Shares That Kanye West Once Stole His Rap Bar 

Recently T-Pain was streaming live and talking with fans, and during the stream, he recalled the time Kanye West stole one of his rap bars and placed it on his album.

During the stream, T-Pain said, “Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened where his was better than mine.”

He said it all happened around the time he was working on “Watch The Throne,” and said that after Kanye told him not to use the reference, he heard Kanye use it, and wondered if Ye told him not to use it so he could use it for himself.

T-Pain recited his original bar and said, “I said something like ‘I got beef like two burgers, you n*ggas win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Keep in mind the Winslow family is corny as f*ck, I knew it was corny when I said it. Kanye confirmed it…he was like don’t ever say anything like that.”

However, he went on to say he would later hear Ye reference the bar on his song “Dark Fantasy,” which was on his fifth studio album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

T-Pain continued to say, “This is why I say corny lines because in my heart I know they’re corny, but if the right person says it, it’s not corny…apparently.”

He then proceeded to take a quick jab at the recent listening events Kanye held for his latest album “DONDA,” prior to its release.

